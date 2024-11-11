News & Insights

Lycopodium’s Innovative Projects Boost Market Appeal

November 11, 2024 — 08:52 pm EST

Lycopodium Limited (AU:LYL) has released an update.

Lycopodium Limited, headquartered in Perth and listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, continues to make strides in the Resources, Rail Infrastructure, and Industrial Processes sectors. Known for its innovative approach, the company is advancing projects like the Chemical Grade Processing Plant #3 in Western Australia, underscoring its commitment to value-driven engineering and project delivery.

