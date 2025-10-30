Lycopodium (LYOPF) Price Target Increased by 15.00% to 9.54

The average one-year price target for Lycopodium (OTCPK:LYOPF) has been revised to $9.54 / share. This is an increase of 15.00% from the prior estimate of $8.30 dated December 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.45 to a high of $9.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.62% from the latest reported closing price of $6.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lycopodium. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYOPF is 0.01%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 129K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 98K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 92K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYOPF by 7.62% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 42K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYOPF by 9.02% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.