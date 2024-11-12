News & Insights

Lycopodium Limited Announces Director Departure

November 12, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Lycopodium Limited (AU:LYL) has released an update.

Lycopodium Limited has announced that Steven Chadwick has ceased to be a director as of November 12, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in the company’s board, potentially impacting its strategic direction and investor sentiment. Chadwick held 27,657 securities as a registered holder, which could influence market dynamics.

