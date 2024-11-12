News & Insights

Lycopodium Limited Affirms Leadership in AGM 2024

November 12, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Lycopodium Limited (AU:LYL) has released an update.

Lycopodium Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting, successfully passing several key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors Rodney Leonard and Karl Cicanese. This demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to strong leadership and governance, crucial factors for investors considering Lycopodium in their portfolios. With a global presence in engineering and construction, Lycopodium continues to showcase its capability to deliver complex projects across various sectors.

