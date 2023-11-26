Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Price Target Increased by 87.59% to 13.11

The average one-year price target for Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) has been revised to 13.11 / share. This is an increase of 87.59% from the prior estimate of 6.99 dated November 25, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.98 to a high of 13.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.38% from the latest reported closing price of 10.29 / share.

Lycopodium Maintains 8.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.75%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 8.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lycopodium. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYL is 0.03%, a decrease of 34.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.17% to 279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 88K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 35.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYL by 35.46% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 68K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYL by 3.23% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 57K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 36.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYL by 55.12% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 61.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYL by 155.87% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

