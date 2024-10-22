Lycaon Resources Initiates Drilling at Promising Stansmore Target

Lycaon Resources Ltd. (AU:LYN) has released an update.

Lycaon Resources Ltd. has announced the completion of a heritage clearance survey and received approval to begin its first drilling campaign at the Stansmore target in the West Arunta region. The company has identified promising geophysical anomalies, suggesting potential for significant mineral discoveries, backed by an exploration incentive of up to $180,000. This development marks a significant step forward for Lycaon in exploring valuable resources such as Nb-REE carbonatite and Iron Oxide Copper-Gold.

