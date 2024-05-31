Lycaon Resources Calls Shareholders to Crucial Vote

Lycaon Resources Ltd. (AU:LYN) has released an update.

Lycaon Resources Ltd. has announced a General Meeting for shareholders on July 3, 2024, at their Perth office, to vote on key resolutions including the ratification of previously issued shares and options, as well as the approval of issuing options to a related party. Shareholders’ votes are crucial and will impact their holdings. The company emphasizes the importance of reading the Notice of Meeting thoroughly and consulting professional advisers if necessary.

