$LYB stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LYB stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $135,565,199 of trading volume.

$LYB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LYB:

$LYB insiders have traded $LYB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SEAN HANLEY has made 2 purchases buying 7,250 shares for an estimated $469,731 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBIN W.T. BUCHANAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $380,300

$LYB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 530 institutional investors add shares of $LYB stock to their portfolio, and 569 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LYB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LYB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$LYB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Fermium Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

$LYB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LYB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Fermium Research set a target price of $70.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global set a target price of $67.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $85.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $80.0 on 01/10/2025

