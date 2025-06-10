$LYB stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LYB stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $135,565,199 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LYB:
$LYB Insider Trading Activity
$LYB insiders have traded $LYB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL SEAN HANLEY has made 2 purchases buying 7,250 shares for an estimated $469,731 and 0 sales.
- ROBIN W.T. BUCHANAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $380,300
$LYB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 530 institutional investors add shares of $LYB stock to their portfolio, and 569 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 3,285,688 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,028,047
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,798,219 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196,994,617
- FMR LLC removed 2,398,125 shares (-66.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,828,000
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,959,576 shares (+3502.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,954,150
- AMUNDI removed 1,314,727 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,556,780
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,216,532 shares (+68.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,643,852
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,088,268 shares (-63.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,825,664
$LYB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LYB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 05/15.
$LYB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Fermium Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
$LYB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LYB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Fermium Research set a target price of $70.0 on 04/25/2025
- Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global set a target price of $67.0 on 04/25/2025
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 04/07/2025
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $85.0 on 04/04/2025
- David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $80.0 on 01/10/2025
