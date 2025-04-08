Markets
LYB

LYB Quantitative Stock Analysis

April 08, 2025 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by John Reese for Validea->

Below is Validea's guru fundamental report for LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV (LYB). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, LYB rates highest using our Shareholder Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Meb Faber. This strategy looks for companies returning cash to shareholders via dividends, buybacks and debt paydown.

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV (LYB) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating using this strategy is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

UNIVERSE:FAIL
NET PAYOUT YIELD:PASS
QUALITY AND DEBT:PASS
VALUATION:PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH:PASS
SHAREHOLDER YIELD:FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV

LYB Guru Analysis

LYB Fundamental Analysis

More Information on Meb Faber

Meb Faber Portfolio

About Meb Faber: Meb Faber is the founder of Cambria Investments. His research has covered a wide spectrum of the investment world, including topics like shareholder yield, trend following, global asset allocation and home country bias. His shareholder yield strategy, which is based on his book "Shareholder Yield" and forms the basis for an ETF of the same name, looks for companies that are focused on creating value for shareholders by returning cash to them in the form of dividends, share buybacks and debt paydown. Meb is also the author of 4 other books and numerous white papers on investing related topics.

Additional Research Links

Top S&P 500 Stocks

Top Russell 2000 Stocks

High Earnings Yield Stocks

High Free Cash Flow Yield Stocks

Small-Cap Value Stocks

Low Volatility Stocks

Financial Planning Podcast

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Validea
At Validea we believe the best way to outperform the market is to follow the investment factors and strategies that have done so over long periods of time. Since 2003, our team has been dedicated to bringing the fundamental strategies of great investors and academics to the professional and retail investment communities via the tools, portfolios and research found on Validea.
Guru Investor Blog-> Premium Guru Tools-> Excess Returns Podcast-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LYB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.