LYB Q2 Earnings Call Points to a Prolonged Supply Reset

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto emphasize that Middle East supply disruptions have reshaped petrochemical trade flows and could support margins beyond the near term.

Management also framed the quarter as evidence that portfolio pruning, cost reductions and advantaged North American assets can produce stronger operating leverage when conditions improve.

LYB Sees a Long Supply Recovery

Chief executive officer Peter Vanacker said the Middle East disruption was unprecedented and that recovery would take quarters, not months. The company estimates about 6 million tons of polyethylene capacity, or 20% to 25% of regional supply, sustained damage and will not restart before 2027.

Vanacker said inventories remain lean, leaving markets exposed to further disruptions. He also said demand stayed resilient, with packaging stable and health care and infrastructure applications showing steady growth.

Adjusted earnings of $4.30 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56. Revenues of $9.18 billion exceeded the $8.9 billion estimate. Adjusted EBITDA reached $2.1 billion, with a 23% margin.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

LyondellBasell Leans on North America

Executive vice president of Olefins and Polyolefins and Trading Kimberly Foley said O&P Americas EBITDA reached $1.3 billion as polyethylene pricing, co-product values and operating performance aligned favorably.

North American polyethylene domestic sales volumes rose about 3.5%, the best quarterly level since the first quarter of 2022. The segment ran at about 90% utilization, while crackers operated near 95%.

Foley said LYB expects resilient third-quarter demand in packaging, health care and infrastructure. The company also announced a 10-cent-per-pound polyethylene price increase for August amid continued volatility and limited inventory buffers.

LYB Sets Lower Third-Quarter Operating Rates

Management expects third-quarter operating rates of about 85% in North American O&P, 70% in European O&P and 85% in Intermediates and Derivatives.

Foley tied the North American reduction to planned maintenance at Clinton and Lake Charles. In Europe, she cited summer seasonality and low Rhine water levels.

Executive vice president of Intermediates and Derivatives and Enterprise Services Aaron Ledet said the Bayport PO/TBA restart should improve I&D volumes. The second-quarter outage reduced EBITDA by about $250 million, but management cautioned against simply adding that amount back because crude prices and gasoline cracks remain variable.

LyondellBasell Advances Its Portfolio Reset

Vanacker highlighted the completed divestiture of four European O&P assets and the planned Brindisi closure as central to improving portfolio quality.

He said roughly 80% of global ethylene capacity is now connected to advantaged feedstocks. The remaining European footprint is centered on integrated assets and higher-value applications.

Chief financial officer Agustin Izquierdo said LYB remains on track to generate $500 million of incremental cash flow by year-end 2026 through fixed-cost reductions and lower capital spending. The company has reduced headcount by about 3,400 employees, or 17%, since the start of 2025.

LYB Faces Pricing and China Questions

A Deutsche Bank analyst challenged the outlook for July polyethylene pricing. Foley said export prices and volumes had strengthened, China was returning to imports and supply risks remained elevated, supporting flat or higher settlements through the quarter.

A Citi analyst asked whether China could raise production quickly enough to reduce import needs. Vanacker said China adapted faster than expected through coal-to-olefins output and inventory drawdowns, but he did not view that pattern as sustainable.

A UBS analyst asked how much of Americas margin expansion was structural. Vanacker pointed to lower SG&A and fixed costs, while Foley cited stronger volumes, higher olefins pricing and lower ethane and natural gas costs.

LyondellBasell Prioritizes Financial Flexibility

Izquierdo said investment-grade credit metrics, maintenance spending and the dividend remain the first capital allocation priorities. Growth spending will stay selective, and M&A will be considered only opportunistically.

Management emphasized portfolio quality and cost progress while maintaining caution on pricing volatility, maintenance downtime and the pace of supply normalization.

What Zacks Signals Say About LYB

LYB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It has a Value, Growth and VGM Score of A each, indicating favorable characteristics across those styles, while the Momentum Score of D points to weaker near-term price-trend support.

The combination is mixed rather than the strongest Zacks setup, which the education framework associates with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stocks paired with A or B Style Scores. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates after the reported results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.







Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.