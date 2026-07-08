LYB Partners Mondelez & Others for Flexible Packaging Solution

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has partnered with Mondelez International, Amcor, Taghleef Industries and other players in the industry to introduce an innovative flexible packaging solution for Marabou chocolate bars. The new packaging uses LYB’s CirculenRevive polymers, made with 100% attributed recycled content through an ISCC PLUS-certified mass balance approach, enabling packaging with 75% recycled content.

This move will help transform hard-to-recycle post-consumer mixed plastic waste into high-quality materials suitable for food packaging. The collaboration emphasizes the growing role of chemical recycling in supporting a circular ecosystem while maintaining the performance required for food packaging applications.

With this in mind, LYB plans to supply future polymers for Marabou packaging from its MoReTec-1 catalytic chemical recycling plant, currently under construction in Wesseling, Germany. Designed to process 50,000 metric tons of recycled feedstock annually, which will be used in LYB’s integrated circular ecosystem by converting mixed plastic waste into feedstock for polymer production.

The project depends on collaboration across the packaging value chain. LYB supplies the recycled polymers, Taghleef Industries manufactures the base film, Amcor converts it into flexible packaging and Mondelez brings the final product to consumers.

The new packaging also aligns with recycled-content requirements under the European Union’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation. By integrating advanced recycling technologies, the partners are creating a solution that reduces dependence on fossil-based resources while introducing sustainable packaging for the food industry.

LYB’s shares have lost 15.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 4.7% decline.



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LYB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.98 per share, indicating a 1,743.04% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 82.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%. ASM’sshares have gained 59.4% over the past year.

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LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.