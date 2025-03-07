LYB Launches Pro-fax EP649U for Rigid Packaging Market

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has launched Pro-fax EP649U as a new solution for the rigid packaging market. This new polypropylene impact copolymer is specifically designed for thin-walled injection molding, making it ideal for food packaging applications.

Pro-fax EP649U has high-flowing properties along with fast crystallization that enables the production of thin-walled containers while enhancing product quality. It comes with an additive package that helps in easy mold release by reducing static and improving downstream handling on high-speed filling lines. The product has a high flexural modulus that provides it strength without compromising on wall thickness, lightweight and impact resistance.

This new product also includes other benefits like nucleated anti-stat and organoleptic properties. The absence of controlled rheology byproducts also prevents the transfer of unwanted taste and odor to packaged goods.

Pro-fax EP649U exemplifies commitment to sustainable innovation as it also comes under the CirculenRenew and CirculenRevive portfolios, which are polyolefin products linked to renewable or recycled content using a mass-balance approach, certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS (ISCC PLUS) standard.

LYB remains geared up for the macroeconomic drivers that will eventually spur supply chain replenishment, increase demand for durable goods and aid a more widespread economic recovery. One sign of recovery is that North American domestic demand for polyolefins returned in 2024, following two years of decline. The company anticipates seasonal demand gains across most product categories in the first quarter. Interest rate cuts, inflation moderation and pent-up demand will also foster increasing consumption of durable goods, which is expected to boost the company's polypropylene and Intermediates and Derivatives businesses. Increased driving and summertime gasoline requirements are projected to result in seasonal increases in oxyfuel margins.

LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation NGVT, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and ArcelorMittal MT. While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and MT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.45 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 202.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 174% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed it in one, with an average earnings surprise of 4.11%.



















