LYB Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/25/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/22, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.19, payable on 12/5/22. As a percentage of LYB's recent stock price of $87.26, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when LYB shares open for trading on 11/25/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LYB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LYB's low point in its 52 week range is $71.46 per share, with $117.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.37.
In Wednesday trading, LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.