LYB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.80, changing hands as low as $92.39 per share. LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LYB's low point in its 52 week range is $75.24 per share, with $102.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.42. The LYB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: NFBK Split History
SMHI Historical Stock Prices
MONT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.