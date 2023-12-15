LY (YAHOF) Price Target Increased by 5.58% to 3.38

The average one-year price target for LY (OTC:YAHOF) has been revised to 3.38 / share. This is an increase of 5.58% from the prior estimate of 3.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.84 to a high of 4.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.79% from the latest reported closing price of 2.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in LY. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YAHOF is 0.17%, an increase of 14.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.45% to 383,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 35,768K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,615K shares, representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YAHOF by 4.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,907K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,451K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YAHOF by 2.03% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 30,188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,744K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YAHOF by 17.06% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 21,048K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,093K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YAHOF by 4.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,932K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,650K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YAHOF by 21.90% over the last quarter.

