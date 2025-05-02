Is LY CORPORATION (YAHOY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (YAHOY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR is one of 208 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YAHOY's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, YAHOY has gained about 39.4% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -2.6%. As we can see, LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Zalando (ZLNDY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.2%.

In Zalando's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.7% so far this year, so YAHOY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Zalando falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #173. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -23%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR and Zalando. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

