LY Corporation Reports Revenue Growth Amid Income Challenges

LY Corporation reported a 6.1% increase in revenue for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year, but experienced a significant drop in total comprehensive income by 30.8%. Despite the revenue growth, the company faces challenges as net income attributable to owners declined by 6.9%.

