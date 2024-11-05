News & Insights

LY Corporation Reports Revenue Growth Amid Income Challenges

November 05, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

LY Corporation (JP:4689) has released an update.

LY Corporation reported a 6.1% increase in revenue for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year, but experienced a significant drop in total comprehensive income by 30.8%. Despite the revenue growth, the company faces challenges as net income attributable to owners declined by 6.9%.

