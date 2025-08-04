LY Corp. Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - LY Corp. reported first quarter net income to owners of the parent of 48.7 billion yen, down 5.5% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 6.84 yen compared to 6.87 yen. Adjusted EPS was 6.05 yen compared to 5.65 yen. Revenue was 489.63 billion yen, up 5.7%.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA in a range of 500.00-510.00 billion yen, adjuseted earnings per share of 25.9-26.9 yen, and revenue of 2.1 trillion yen.

