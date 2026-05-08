Markets

LY Corp. FY25 Earnings Rise; Guides FY27

May 08, 2026 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LY Corp. (YAHOY, 4689.T), on Friday reported its higher net income in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the full year 2025, net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 193.69 billion yen from 153.47 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 27.85 yen versus 20.92 yen last year.

Adjusted net income also increased to $198.96 billion from 182.06 billion in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were 28.73 yen versus 24.91 yen last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to 496.68 billion yen from 470.83 billion yen in the prior year.

Operating income surged to 341.32 billion yen from 315.03 billion in the prior year.

Revenue rose to 2.04 trillion yen from 1.92 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company estimates revenue to be at 2.24 trillion yen for the fiscal year 2027.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be at 585 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

For the fiscal year 2027, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be at 30 yen.

LY Corp closed trading, 0.07% higher at JPY 440 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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