LXP Industrial Trust's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

December 01, 2023 — 02:28 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.25), with shares changing hands as low as $45.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LXP.PRC was trading at a 6.58% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.12% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 1.8643.

Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently down about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are up about 1.9%.

