LXP Industrial Trust's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.25), with shares changing hands as low as $46.19 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.87% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LXP.PRC was trading at a 6.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.06% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 1.8643.
Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are up about 0.3%.
