LXP Industrial Trust's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

November 15, 2024 — 02:25 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.25), with shares changing hands as low as $49.99 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.56% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LXP.PRC was trading at a 0.42% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.80% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 1.8643.

The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP.PRC shares, versus LXP:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

LXP.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are off about 0.7%.

