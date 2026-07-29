LXP Industrial Trust's Series C Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/31/26

Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8125 on LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP) makes up 3.36% of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding LXP).
In Wednesday trading, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are down about 0.1%.
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Further LXP.PRC Research:
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