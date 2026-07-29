LXP Industrial Trust's Series C Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/31/26

On 7/31/26, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8125, payable on 8/17/26. As a percentage of LXP.PRC's recent share price of $49.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.65%, so look for shares of LXP.PRC to trade 1.65% lower — all else being equal — when LXP.PRC shares open for trading on 7/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.59%, which compares to an average yield of 8.04% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP.PRC shares, versus LXP:

Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8125 on LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP) makes up 3.36% of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding LXP).

In Wednesday trading, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are down about 0.1%.

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Further LXP.PRC Research:

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