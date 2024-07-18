LXP Industrial Trust's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are down about 0.3%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: PRA Price Target
Funds Holding RLYP
WMG YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.