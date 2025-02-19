LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.25), with shares changing hands as low as $46.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.82% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, LXP.PRC was trading at a 6.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.33% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 1.8643.

Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently down about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are up about 0.8%.

