LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 1/30/24, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8125, payable on 2/15/24. As a percentage of LXP.PRC's recent share price of $47.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.73%, so look for shares of LXP.PRC to trade 1.73% lower — all else being equal — when LXP.PRC shares open for trading on 1/30/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.90%, which compares to an average yield of 7.89% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP.PRC shares, versus LXP:
Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8125 on LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are up about 0.7%.
