LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 10/30/23, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8125, payable on 11/15/23. As a percentage of LXP.PRC's recent share price of $43.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of LXP.PRC to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when LXP.PRC shares open for trading on 10/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.53%, which compares to an average yield of 8.75% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP.PRC shares, versus LXP:

Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8125 on LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are up about 0.2%.

