LXP Industrial Trust Turns To Q1 Profit

May 01, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LXP Industrial Trust (LXP), a real estate investment trust Thursday reported net income attributable to shareholders of $17.28 million, or $0.06 per share for the first quarter compared with net loss of $1.93 million or $0.01 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Funds from operations or FFO was $46.41 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with $48.8 million, or $0.16 per share last year.

Gross revenue increased to $88.9 million from $86.3 million a year ago.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects net income per share in the range of $0.12 to $0.16. Adjusted FFO per share for the year is expected between $0.61 and $0.65.

