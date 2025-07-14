LXP Industrial Trust Schedules Release of Q2 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

LXP Industrial Trust will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

LXP Industrial Trust, a real estate investment trust specializing in Class A warehouse and distribution properties, announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results. Participants can access the call by phone or via a webcast, with details provided in the press release. A telephone replay will be available until August 6, 2025. LXP focuses on expanding its portfolio within 12 key markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest through acquisitions and development projects. The press release also includes contact information for media and investor inquiries.

Potential Positives

LXP Industrial Trust is actively communicating its upcoming financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with its investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call and webcast on July 30, 2025, reflects the company's commitment to providing timely updates on its performance and strategy, which can help maintain investor confidence.

As a publicly traded REIT focusing on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in growing markets, LXP is well-positioned to capture demand in the logistics sector, which is notably relevant in today's economy.

LXP's plans for portfolio expansion through acquisitions and development projects signal potential growth and opportunities for investors.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results may indicate a lack of current financial confidence or transparency, as the company is not providing any preliminary insights or data ahead of the scheduled report.

The press release does not offer any updates or information regarding the company's operational performance or strategic initiatives, which may suggest stagnation or lack of progress.

FAQ

When will LXP Industrial Trust release its Q2 2025 financial results?

LXP Industrial Trust will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025.

What time is the conference call for LXP's financial results?

The conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2025.

How can I access LXP's Q2 2025 webcast?

You can access the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/363726824 on the day of the call.

What is the conference ID for the call?

The conference ID for the call is 1576583.

Where can I find more information about LXP Industrial Trust?

For more information, visit LXP's official website at www.lxp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $LXP stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LXP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LXP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Full Release



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results the morning of Wednesday, July 30, 2025. LXP will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:







Conference Call:



(888) 660-6082 or (929) 201-6604 (International)







Conference ID:



1576583







Webcast:





https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/363726824







You may also visit



https://ir.lxp.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx



to access the webcast link.





A telephone replay of the call will be available through August 6, 2025 and via webcast for one year by accessing:







Telephone:



(800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 (International)







Access Code:



1576583







Webcast



:



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/363726824







You may also visit



https://ir.lxp.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx



to access the webcast link.





Please access the webcast link or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.







ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST







LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in 12 target markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information, including LXP’s Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit



www.lxp.com



.





Contact:





Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:





Heather Gentry, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations





Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com



