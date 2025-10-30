LXP Industrial Trust Reveals Climb In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $34.61 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $4.68 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $86.90 million from $85.57 million last year.

LXP Industrial Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.61 Mln. vs. $4.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $86.90 Mln vs. $85.57 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.26

