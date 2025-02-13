LXP Industrial Trust Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Increased Leases and Development Activity

LXP Industrial Trust reported strong financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, highlighting growth in revenue and leasing activity.
Quiver AI Summary
LXP Industrial Trust reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a significant increase in net income attributable to common shareholders, which reached $31.4 million in Q4, compared to $13.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. The company generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations (FFO) of $47.0 million for the quarter, although this represented a slight decline from the previous year's $51.4 million. Notably, LXP achieved a 4.1% increase in Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI) and completed substantial leasing activities, raising Base and Cash Base Rents significantly. They also expanded their portfolio through acquisitions totaling $157.6 million and completed a 625,238 square foot build-to-suit warehouse. The total gross revenues for Q4 were reported at $100.9 million, an increase from $83.0 million a year prior. Looking ahead, LXP provided guidance for 2025, estimating net income per diluted share to range from $0.01 to $0.05, and Adjusted Company FFO per diluted share to be between $0.61 and $0.65.
Potential Positives
- Recorded a significant increase in net income attributable to common shareholders for Q4 2024, reaching $31.4 million or $0.11 per diluted share, up from $13.0 million or $0.04 per diluted share a year earlier.
- Achieved a notable increase in Same-Store NOI by 5.0% compared to the previous year, indicating strong property performance.
- Successfully executed 4.5 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions throughout 2024, leading to substantial increases in Base and Cash Base Rents by approximately 46.5% and 39.7%, respectively.
- Strengthened the balance sheet by reducing net debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 5.9x and repaying $50.0 million of term loans, enhancing financial stability for future growth.
Potential Negatives
- Adjusted Company Funds From Operations (FFO) decreased from $51.4 million in Q4 2023 to $47.0 million in Q4 2024, reflecting a decline in performance year-over-year despite increased revenues.
- Estimates for 2025 net income attributable to common shareholders are very low, projected between $0.01 and $0.05 per diluted share, indicating potential challenges ahead for profitability.
- LXP's cash and cash equivalents decreased significantly from $199.2 million in 2023 to $101.8 million in 2024, which may raise concerns about liquidity and financial flexibility.
FAQ
What were LXP Industrial Trust's fourth quarter highlights for 2024?
LXP reported a net income of $31.4 million, with Adjusted Company FFO of $47.0 million and 4.1% increase in Same-Store NOI.
How much did LXP invest in development activities in 2024?
LXP invested an aggregate of $108.7 million in development activities, enhancing its portfolio further.
What was the increase in Base and Cash Base Rents for LXP?
LXP raised Base Rents by 46.5% and Cash Base Rents by 39.7% during 2024.
What is LXP Industrial Trust's 2025 earnings guidance?
LXP estimates net income per diluted share to be between $0.01 and $0.05, with Adjusted Company FFO ranging from $0.61 to $0.65.
How did LXP strengthen its balance sheet in 2024?
LXP ended the year with a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.9x, indicating improved financial stability.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$LXP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $LXP stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 7,215,693 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,517,714
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 3,985,137 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,359,312
- AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P added 2,445,084 shares (+72.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,854,082
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,685,866 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,689,231
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,484,112 shares (+95.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,915,325
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,335,452 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,421,292
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 1,105,559 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,110,867
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on Class A warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter
2024
Highlights
Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of
$31.4 million, or $0.11
per diluted common share.
Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders - diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of
$47.0 million, or $0.16
per diluted common share.
Increased Same-Store NOI
4.1%
compared to the same period in
2023
.
Completed 1.0 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising Base and Cash Base Rents by 6
6.3% and 42.6%
, respectively, excluding a fixed-rate renewal.
Acquired four warehouse facilities for an aggregate cost of
$157.6
million.
Placed into service a
625,238
square foot build-to-suit warehouse facility located in the Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina market.
Invested an aggregate of
$21.0
million in development activities.
Disposed of three warehouse facilities for an aggregate gross price of
$136.7
million.
Sold land subject to a sales-type lease in
Phoenix, Arizona for a gross
price of
$86.5
million.
Subsequent Events
Leased 540,000 square feet, raising Cash Base Rent by 59%.
Repaid $50.0 million of the $300.0 million term loan.
Full Year
2024
Highlights
Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of
$37.9 million, or $0.13
per diluted common share.
Generated Adjusted Company FFO of
$189.4 million, or $0.64
per diluted common share.
Completed
4.5
million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising Base and Cash Base Rents by
46.5% and 39.7%
, respectively, excluding tenant improvement reimbursements in one lease and a fixed-rate renewal.
Increased Same-Store NOI
5.0%
compared to
2023
.
Placed into service
three
fully-leased warehouse facilities containing an aggregate of
1.4 million
square feet in the Phoenix, Arizona, Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina and Columbus, Ohio markets.
Invested an aggregate of
$108.7
million in development activities and
$7.6
million in a value-add opportunity at the Orlando, Florida asset.
Sold remaining two consolidated office assets.
Disposed of
four
warehouse facilities for an aggregate gross price of
$165.3
million.
Satisfied
$198.9
million aggregate principal amount of 4.40% Senior Notes due 2024 at maturity.
Entered into interest rate swap agreements for an aggregate amount of
$250.0
million of the term loan and an aggregate amount of
$82.5
million of the Trust Preferred Securities.
T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented, "We finished 2024 with another strong quarter driven by excellent leasing outcomes and solid same-store growth. We completed 4.5 million square feet of leasing throughout the year, increasing Base and Cash Base rents approximately 46% and 40%, respectively, generated attractive same-store NOI growth of 5.0% and raised our average annual rent escalators to 2.8%. We also further strengthened our balance sheet in 2024, ending the year at 5.9x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA. We continue to focus on growing EBITDA and deleveraging as we lease up assets, mark rents to market and deliver contractual rent growth. Also, during the quarter, we acquired four Class A properties and substantially completed our 625,000 square foot build-to-suit, further increasing our Sunbelt market exposure. We are pleased with our 2024 accomplishments and we believe we are well-positioned to continue benefiting from long-term demographic and advanced manufacturing trends in our markets."
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenues
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, total gross revenues were $100.9 million, compared with total gross revenues of $83.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase is primarily attributable to additional rental revenue of $15.0 million related to a tenant exercising a purchase option in a sales-type lease, revenue from acquisitions, rent increases and stabilized development projects, offset by sales.
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $31.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $13.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.
Adjusted Company FFO
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, LXP generated Adjusted Company FFO of $47.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $51.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.
Dividends
LXP previously announced that it declared a regular quarterly common share dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2024 of $0.135 per common share, which was paid on January 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.
LXP also previously announced that it declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which is expected to be paid on February 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2025.
TRANSACTION ACTIVITY
Acquisition Transactions
Market
Sq. Ft.
Initial Cost Basis
($000)
Approximate
Lease Term (Yrs)
% Leased at
Acquisition
Savannah, GA
204,824
$
34,267
9.3
100%
Atlanta, GA
447,753
47,897
2.8
100%
Atlanta, GA
273,576
30,238
4.6
100%
Houston, TX
248,240
45,202
9.3
100%
1,174,393
$
157,604
Placed in Service Development
Market
Sq. Ft.
Initial Cost Basis
($000)
(1)
Approximate
Lease Term (Yrs)
% Leased
Greenville/Spartanburg, SC
(2)
625,238
$
66,324
12.0
100%
Excludes leasing costs, incomplete costs and developer incentive fees if any.
During 2024, LXP acquired a 59.1-acre land parcel for a purchase price of $3.4 million and completed construction of a build-to-suit facility subject to a 12-year lease, which was occupied by the tenant and placed into service in December 2024.
Total 2024 acquisition and build-to-suit activity was approximately $232.0 million, including estimated remaining costs, at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash stabilized capitalization rates of 7.1% and 6.3%, respectively.
LAND HELD FOR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT
Project (% owned)
Market
Approximate Acres
GAAP Investment
Balance as of 12/31/24
($000)
LXP Amount Funded
as of 12/31/24
($000)
(1)
Consolidated:
Reems & Olive (95.5%)
(2)
Phoenix, AZ
315
$
75,324
$
74,175
Mt. Comfort Phase II (80%)
Indianapolis, IN
116
5,771
4,658
ATL Fairburn JV(100%)
Atlanta, GA
14
1,732
1,768
445
$
82,827
$
80,601
Project (% owned)
Market
Approximate Acres
GAAP Investment
Balance as of 12/31/24
($000)
LXP Amount Funded
as of 12/31/24
($000)
(1)
Non-consolidated:
ETNA Park 70 (90%)
(3)
Columbus, OH
48
$
9,732
$
11,448
ETNA Park 70 East (90%)
Columbus, OH
21
2,360
2,956
69
$
12,092
$
14,404
Excludes noncontrolling interests' share.
During 2024, Reems & Olive incurred $5.9 million of costs related to infrastructure development that are recorded in investments in real estate under construction on the consolidated balance sheets.
Four acres of land were transferred to construction in progress to develop a lay down yard for the 250,020 square foot industrial facility in the Columbus, Ohio market.
PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS
Location
Gross Disposition
Price
($000)
Month of
Disposition
% Leased
Minooka, IL
(1)
$
36,250
October
100%
Minooka, IL
(1)
50,000
October
100%
Minooka, IL
(1)
50,450
October
100%
Phoenix, AZ
(2)
86,522
December
100%
$
223,222
Non-target market.
Tenant exercised its purchase option to acquire the leased land in Phoenix, Arizona for a gross sales price of $86.5 million, resulting in additional rental revenue of $15.0 million.
The above properties were sold at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 6.9% and 5.8%, respectively. Total consolidated 2024 industrial property disposition volume was $251.8 million at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 6.9% and 6.0%, respectively. In addition, the remaining two consolidated office properties were sold in 2024.
LEASING
During the fourth quarter of 2024, LXP executed the following new and extended leases:
NEW LEASES - SECOND GENERATION
Location
Lease
Expiration Date
Sq. Ft.
1
Lockbourne
OH
06/2035
320,190
1
TOTAL NEW LEASES - SECOND GENERATION
320,190
LEASE EXTENSIONS - SECOND GENERATION
Location
Prior
Term
Lease
Expiration Date
Sq. Ft.
1
Rockford
IL
12/2024
12/2027
150,000
2
Antioch
TN
09/2025
09/2032
117,600
3
Greer
SC
09/2025
09/2030
396,073
3
TOTAL EXTENDED LEASES - SECOND GENERATION
663,673
4
TOTAL NEW AND EXTENDED LEASES - SECOND GENERATION
983,863
As of December 31, 2024, LXP's stabilized portfolio was 93.6% leased. A total of 4.5 million square feet of new and extended leases were executed during 2024, with Base and Cash Base Rents increasing by 22.9% and 17.7% (46.5% and 39.7%, respectively, excluding tenant improvement reimbursements in one lease and a fixed-rate renewal).
BALANCE SHEET
LXP ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 5.9x. LXP's total consolidated debt was $1.6 billion at quarter end. The total consolidated debt had a weighted-average term to maturity of 5.5 years and a weighted-average interest rate of 3.68% as of December 31, 2024.
2025 EARNINGS GUIDANCE
LXP estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025 will be within an expected range of $0.01 to $0.05 per diluted common share. LXP estimates that its Adjusted Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2025, will be within an expected range of $0.61 to $0.65 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.
FOURTH QUARTER 2024 CONFERENCE CALL
LXP will host a conference call today February 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Interested parties may participate in this conference call by dialing 1-888-660-6082 (U.S.) or 1-929-201-6604 (All other locations). Access code is 1576583. A replay of the call will be available through February 20, 2025, at 1-800-770-2030 (U.S.) or 1-609-800-9909 (all other locations); pin code for all replay numbers is 1576583. A link to a live webcast of the conference call is available at
www.lxp.com
within the Investors section.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in target markets across the Sunbelt and lower Midwest. LXP seeks to expand its warehouse and distribution portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.
Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:
Heather Gentry, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
LXP Industrial Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com
This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under LXP's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in LXP's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to: (1) national, regional and local economic and political climates and changes in applicable governmental regulations and tax legislation, (2) the outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases and natural disasters, (3) authorization by LXP's Board of Trustees of future dividend declarations, (4) LXP's ability to achieve its estimates of net income attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2025, (5) the successful consummation of any lease, acquisition, development, build-to-suit, disposition, financing or other transaction, including achieving any estimated yields (6) the failure to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust, (7) changes in general business and economic conditions, including the impact of any legislation, (8) competition, (9) inflation and increases in operating costs, (10) labor shortages, (11) supply chain disruption and increases in real estate construction costs and raw materials costs and construction schedule delays, (12) defaults or non-renewals of significant tenant leases, (13) changes in financial markets and interest rates, (14) changes in accessibility of debt and equity capital markets, (15) future impairment charges, and (16) risks related to our investments in our non-consolidated joint ventures. Copies of the periodic reports LXP files with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available on LXP's web site at
www.lxp.com
. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe LXP's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects”, “may,” “plans,” “predicts,” “will,” “will likely result,” “is optimistic,” “goal,” “objective” or similar expressions. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that LXP's expectations will be realized.
References to LXP refer to LXP Industrial Trust and its consolidated subsidiaries. All interests in properties and loans are held, and all property operating activities are conducted, through special purpose entities, which are separate and distinct legal entities that maintain separate books and records, but in some instances are consolidated for financial statement purposes and/or disregarded for income tax purposes. The assets and credit of each special purpose entity with a property subject to a mortgage loan are not available to creditors to satisfy the debt and other obligations of any other person, including any other special purpose entity or affiliate. Consolidated entities that are not property owner subsidiaries do not directly own any of the assets of a property owner subsidiary (or the general partner, member of managing member of such property owner subsidiary), but merely hold partnership, membership or beneficial interests therein which interests are subordinate to the claims of the property owner subsidiary's (or its general partner's, member's or managing member's) creditors.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions
LXP has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.
LXP believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating LXP's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity.
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of properties or changes in control, impairment charges, debt satisfaction gains (losses), net, non-cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges, the non-cash and purchase option impact of sales-type leases and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. LXP's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.
Base Rent: Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. LXP believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in the portfolio.
Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements, non-cash sales-type lease income and lease termination income, and includes ancillary income. LXP believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.
Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash income related to sales-type leases, (6) non-cash interest, (7) non-cash charges, net, (8) capitalized interest and internal costs, (9) cash paid for second generation tenant improvements, and (10) cash paid for second generation lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), LXP believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund its cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.
First Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements, leasing costs and expenditures contemplated at acquisition for recently acquired properties with vacancy. Because all companies do not calculate First Generation Costs the same way, LXP's presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: LXP believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. LXP believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.
The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.
LXP presents FFO available to common shareholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into LXP’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. LXP also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of LXP's real estate portfolio and not comparable from period to period. LXP believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of LXP’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.
GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate, (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost, (or sale price). Stabilized yields assume 100% occupancy and the payment of estimated costs to achieve 100% occupancy excluding developer incentive fees or partner promotes, if any.
Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. LXP defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments, non-cash income and purchase option income related to sales-type leases and lease termination income, net), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, LXP's NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.
Same-Store NOI: Same-Store NOI represents the NOI for consolidated properties that were owned, stabilized and included in our portfolio for two comparable reporting periods. As Same-Store NOI excludes the change in NOI from acquired, expanded and disposed of properties, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Store NOI, and accordingly, LXP's Same-Store NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Management believes that Same-Store NOI is a useful supplemental measure of LXP's operating performance. However, Same-Store NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of LXP's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of LXP's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses, the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of LXP's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact LXP's results from operations. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Same-Store NOI.
Second Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs to maintain revenues at existing properties and are a component of the FAD calculation. LXP believes that second generation building improvements represent an investment in existing stabilized properties.
Stabilized Portfolio: All real estate properties other than non-stabilized properties. LXP considers stabilization to occur upon the earlier of 90% occupancy of the property or one year from the cessation of major construction activities. Non-stabilized, substantially completed development projects are classified within investments in real estate under construction. If some portions of a development project are substantially complete and ready for use and other portions have not yet reached that stage, LXP ceases capitalizing costs on the completed portion of the project but continues to capitalize costs for the incomplete portion. When a portion of the development project is substantially complete and ready for its intended use, the project is placed in service and depreciation commences.
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Gross revenues:
Rental revenue
$
99,829
$
81,894
$
354,353
$
334,220
Other revenue
1,022
1,062
4,105
6,283
Total gross revenues
100,851
82,956
358,458
340,503
Expense applicable to revenues:
Depreciation and amortization
(48,620
)
(46,220
)
(192,863
)
(183,524
)
Property operating
(14,832
)
(12,717
)
(60,513
)
(58,394
)
General and administrative
(10,311
)
(9,468
)
(40,045
)
(36,334
)
Transaction costs
—
—
(498
)
(4
)
Non-operating income
562
2,251
7,707
2,982
Interest and amortization expense
(15,853
)
(13,887
)
(66,477
)
(46,389
)
Debt satisfaction losses, net
—
(132
)
—
(132
)
Impairment charges
—
—
—
(16,490
)
Change in allowance for credit loss
112
3
61
32
Gains on sales of properties
20,446
17,977
39,848
33,010
Gain on change in control of a subsidiary
—
—
209
—
Income before benefit (provision) for income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities
32,355
20,763
45,887
35,260
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
356
(57
)
127
(703
)
Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities
265
(1,219
)
(3,179
)
1,366
Net income
32,976
19,487
42,835
35,923
Less (net income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
55
(4,886
)
1,699
(5,540
)
Net income attributable to LXP Industrial Trust shareholders
33,031
14,601
44,534
30,383
Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C
(1,572
)
(1,572
)
(6,290
)
(6,290
)
Allocation to participating securities
(70
)
(44
)
(322
)
(230
)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
31,389
$
12,985
$
37,922
$
23,863
Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share basic
$
0.11
$
0.04
$
0.13
$
0.08
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic
291,666,746
290,420,220
291,472,930
290,245,877
Net income attributable to common shareholders – per common share diluted
$
0.11
$
0.04
$
0.13
$
0.08
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
291,732,489
291,325,979
291,559,993
291,193,514
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31,
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
2024
2023
Assets:
Real estate, at cost
$
4,176,294
$
3,774,239
Real estate - intangible assets
318,444
314,525
Land held for development
82,827
80,743
Investments in real estate under construction
5,947
319,355
Real estate, gross
4,583,512
4,488,862
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
1,047,166
904,709
Real estate, net
3,536,346
3,584,153
Assets held for sale
—
9,168
Right-of-use assets, net
16,484
19,342
Cash and cash equivalents
101,836
199,247
Restricted cash
237
216
Short-term investments
—
130,140
Investment in non-consolidated entities
40,018
48,495
Deferred expenses, net
39,820
35,008
Investment in a sales-type lease, net
—
63,464
Rent receivable - current
2,052
5,327
Rent receivable - deferred
85,757
80,421
Other assets
20,762
17,794
Total assets
$
3,843,312
$
4,192,775
Liabilities and Equity:
Liabilities:
Mortgages and notes payable, net
$
54,930
$
60,124
Term loan payable, net
297,814
296,764
Senior notes payable, net
1,089,373
1,286,145
Trust preferred securities, net
127,893
127,794
Dividends payable
41,164
39,610
Liabilities held for sale
—
417
Operating lease liabilities
17,114
20,233
Accounts payable and other liabilities
57,055
57,981
Accrued interest payable
10,517
11,379
Deferred revenue - including below market leases, net
6,751
9,428
Prepaid rent
19,918
17,443
Total liabilities
1,722,529
1,927,318
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares,
Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770 and 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding
94,016
94,016
Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 294,499,790 and 293,449,088 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively
29
29
Additional paid-in-capital
3,315,104
3,330,383
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income
(1,316,993
)
(1,201,824
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
6,136
9,483
Total shareholders’ equity
2,098,292
2,232,087
Noncontrolling interests
22,491
33,370
Total equity
2,120,783
2,265,457
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,843,312
$
4,192,775
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic:
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
31,389
$
12,985
$
37,922
$
23,863
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
291,666,746
290,420,220
291,472,930
290,245,877
Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic
$
0.11
$
0.04
$
0.13
$
0.08
Diluted:
Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic
$
31,389
$
12,985
$
37,922
$
23,863
Impact of assumed conversions
—
5
—
(58
)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
31,389
$
12,990
$
37,922
$
23,805
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
291,666,746
290,420,220
291,472,930
290,245,877
Effect of dilutive securities:
Unvested share-based payment awards
65,743
109,904
87,063
127,251
Operating Partnership Units
—
795,855
—
820,386
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
291,732,489
291,325,979
291,559,993
291,193,514
Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted
$
0.11
$
0.04
$
0.13
$
0.08
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS:
Basic and Diluted:
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
31,389
$
12,985
$
37,922
$
23,863
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization of real estate
47,130
45,070
187,109
179,554
Impairment charges - real estate, including our share of non-consolidated entities
295
1,369
295
17,859
Noncontrolling interests - OP units
—
5
—
(58
)
Amortization of leasing commissions
1,490
1,150
5,754
3,970
Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment
1,287
7,000
5,836
13,168
Gains on sales of properties, including our share of non-consolidated entities
(21,554
)
(17,978
)
(41,239
)
(38,796
)
Gain on change in control of a subsidiary
—
—
(209
)
—
FFO available to common shareholders - basic
60,037
49,601
195,468
199,560
Preferred dividends
1,572
1,572
6,290
6,290
Amount allocated to participating securities
70
44
322
230
FFO available to all equityholders - diluted
61,679
51,217
202,080
206,080
Sales-type lease income attributable to the exercise of a purchase option
(1)
(14,991
)
—
(14,991
)
—
Allowance for credit loss
(112
)
(3
)
(61
)
(32
)
Transaction costs, including our share of non-consolidated entities
(2)
—
—
518
4
Debt satisfaction losses, net, including our share of non-consolidated entities
(555
)
138
(552
)
138
Non-recurring costs
(3)
250
—
1,788
—
Noncontrolling interest adjustments
680
—
578
1
Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders - diluted
46,951
51,352
189,360
206,191
FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION:
Adjustments:
Straight-line adjustments
(1,240
)
(1,750
)
(7,272
)
(9,688
)
Lease incentives
432
125
1,330
439
Amortization of above/below market leases
(1,054
)
(449
)
(2,654
)
(1,796
)
Sales-type lease non-cash income
(475
)
(574
)
(2,303
)
(2,199
)
Non-cash interest
1,109
1,028
4,524
3,487
Non-cash charges, net
2,794
2,195
10,243
8,934
Capitalized interest and internal costs
(741
)
(2,842
)
(4,558
)
(12,002
)
Second generation tenant improvements
(1,846
)
(982
)
(3,091
)
(2,619
)
Second generation lease costs
(2,351
)
(3,788
)
(13,707
)
(5,521
)
Joint venture and non-controlling interests adjustment
(46
)
102
(245
)
(569
)
Company Funds Available for Distribution
$
43,533
$
44,417
$
171,627
$
184,657
Per Common Share Amounts
Basic:
FFO
$
0.21
$
0.17
$
0.67
$
0.69
Diluted:
FFO
$
0.21
$
0.17
$
0.68
$
0.70
Adjusted Company FFO
$
0.16
$
0.17
$
0.64
$
0.70
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Basic:
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic EPS
291,666,746
290,420,220
291,472,930
290,245,877
Operating partnership units
(4)
—
795,855
—
820,386
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic FFO
291,666,746
291,216,075
291,472,930
291,066,263
Diluted:
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted EPS
291,732,489
291,325,979
291,559,993
291,193,514
Preferred shares - Series C
4,710,570
4,710,570
4,710,570
4,710,570
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted FFO
296,443,059
296,036,549
296,270,563
295,904,084
(1) Additional rental revenue recognized upon a tenant exercising its purchase option in a sales-type lease.
(2) Transaction costs including costs associated with terminated investments, such as non-refundable deposits and legal costs.
(3) Includes non-recurring expenses for severance expense.
(4) Includes OP units other than OP units that were held by us.
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
2025 EARNINGS GUIDANCE
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025
Range
Estimated:
Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share
(1)
$
0.01
$
0.05
Depreciation and amortization
0.69
0.69
Impact of capital transactions
(0.09
)
(0.09
)
Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share
$
0.61
$
0.65
(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.