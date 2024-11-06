LXP Industrial Trust Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

LXP Industrial Trust ( (LXP) ) has provided an update.
LXP Industrial Trust, a real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE, reported strong Q3 2024 results, including a 5.4% increase in same-store NOI and significant rental increases on new leases. The company completed key development projects, including a 250,000 sq. ft. facility in Columbus, Ohio, and bolstered its portfolio by acquiring a new site in Savannah, Georgia. LXP also increased its quarterly dividend by 3.8%, highlighting its commitment to shareholder returns amid active transaction and development activities.
See more data about LXP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- The Likely Impact of Ford’s (NYSE:F) Plan to Pay for Chargers
- The Impact of Trump on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lands Big Jet Order From Israel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.