LXP Industrial Trust Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

LXP Industrial Trust, a real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE, reported strong Q3 2024 results, including a 5.4% increase in same-store NOI and significant rental increases on new leases. The company completed key development projects, including a 250,000 sq. ft. facility in Columbus, Ohio, and bolstered its portfolio by acquiring a new site in Savannah, Georgia. LXP also increased its quarterly dividend by 3.8%, highlighting its commitment to shareholder returns amid active transaction and development activities.

