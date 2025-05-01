LXP Industrial Trust Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Same-Store NOI Growth

LXP Industrial Trust reported Q1 2025 net income of $17.3 million, with strong leasing and revenue growth.

LXP Industrial Trust reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a net income of $17.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, a significant improvement from a net loss in the same quarter of the previous year. The company generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations of $46.4 million, maintaining a stable figure compared to the prior year. Key achievements included a 5.2% increase in Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI) and the completion of significant lease extensions, with one extending a 540,000 square foot facility and raising rents by over 52%. Additionally, LXP sold a warehouse in Pennsylvania for $35 million and repaid $50 million of its term loan. The company’s strategic focus remains on its investment in Class A warehouses in the Sunbelt and Lower Midwest regions. Looking ahead, LXP estimates its net income for the full year to range between $0.12 to $0.16 per share while reaffirming its Adjusted Company FFO guidance of $0.61 to $0.65 per share.

Recorded a net income attributable to common shareholders of $17.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, a significant recovery from a net loss of $(1.9) million in the same period the previous year.

Achieved a 5.2% increase in Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI) compared to the same period in 2024, indicating strong operational performance.

Successfully completed a major 540,000 square foot lease extension with significant increases in Base and Cash Base Rents by 52.5% and 58.9%, respectively.

Repurchased $50 million of debt, demonstrating proactive management of financial leverage and improving balance sheet strength.

Despite a reported net income of $17.3 million, the Adjusted Company Funds From Operations (FFO) decreased to $46.4 million from $48.8 million year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining operational cash flow.

The disposal of properties in non-target markets raises concerns about the company’s strategic focus and may signal issues in asset performance or market conditions in those areas.

The company's high net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.9x raises concerns about financial leverage and could indicate potential risks when servicing debt or funding operations.

What were LXP's first quarter 2025 financial results?

LXP reported $17.3 million in net income, or $0.06 per diluted share, an increase from a loss of $(1.9) million in Q1 2024.

How much did LXP's Same-Store NOI grow?

Same-Store NOI increased by 5.2% compared to the first quarter of 2024, reflecting strong rental performance.

What were the recent lease updates for LXP?

LXP completed a 540,000 square foot lease extension, increasing Base and Cash Base Rents by 52.5% and 58.9%, respectively.

What is LXP's earnings guidance for 2025?

LXP expects net income per diluted common share to range from $0.12 to $0.16 for the year ending December 31, 2025.

When will LXP hold its next conference call?

LXP will host a conference call on May 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on Class A warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.









First Quarter 2025 Highlights













Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $17.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share.











Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders - diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $46.4





million, or $0.16





per diluted common share.











Increased Same-Store NOI 5.2% compared to the same period in 2024.











Completed 540,000 square foot lease extension, increasing the Base and Cash Base Rents 52.5% and 58.9%, respectively.











Commenced redevelopment of 250,000 square foot warehouse facility.











Disposed of one warehouse facility for gross proceeds of $35.0 million.











Repaid $50.0 million of the Company's $300.0 million term loan.













Subsequent Events













Disposed of one warehouse facility for a gross price of $39.6 million.











Completed 101,000 square foot lease extension, increasing Cash Base Rent by 39%.









T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented, "We’re pleased with our first quarter results, which included leasing volume of 1.1 million square feet, same-store NOI growth of 5.2% and an asset sale in a non-target market that generated $35.0 million of proceeds. We have continued to produce both strong leasing outcomes and same-store NOI growth and remain focused on increasing occupancy and executing on our 12-market investment strategy in the Sunbelt and Lower Midwest that account for 85% of our gross assets. We believe our portfolio’s asset quality, tenant credit strength and geographic footprint that aligns with onshoring initiatives position us well going forward amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment."







FINANCIAL RESULTS









Revenues







For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, total gross revenues were $88.9 million, compared with total gross revenues of $86.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to revenue from acquisitions, rent increases and stabilized development projects, offset by property sales.







Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders







For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $17.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with a net loss attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $(1.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share.







Adjusted Company FFO







For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, LXP generated Adjusted Company FFO of $46.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $48.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.







Dividends







LXP previously announced that it declared a regular quarterly common share dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $0.135 per common share which was paid on April 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.





LXP also announced that it declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series C Preferred") for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which is expected to be paid on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2025.







TRANSACTION ACTIVITY













PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS

























Location













Gross Disposition









Price









($000)













Month of





Disposition













% Leased















Bristol, PA



(1)











$





34,967









March









100





%



















Non-target market.







The property above sold at GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 6.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Subsequent to quarter end, LXP sold a property in Chillicothe, OH for a gross price of $39.6 million at GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively.











ONGOING DEVELOPMENT AND REDEVELOPMENT PROJECTS





















































Project (% owned)









# of Buildings









Market









Estimated









Sq. Ft.









Estimated Project Cost









GAAP Investment Balance as of 3/31/2025



(1)











LXP Amount Funded as of 3/31/2025



(2)











Estimated Completion Date









% Leased as of 3/31/2025











Redevelopment Projects

































Richmond (100%)



(3)







1





Richmond, VA





252,351





$





4,700





$





11,119





$





—





1Q 2026





—%

















































Land Infrastructure Improvements

































Reems & Olive (95.5%)



(4)







N/A





Phoenix, AZ





N/A









11,459









6,381









7,036





N/A





N/A





























































252,351





$





16,159





$





17,500





$





7,036



























Excludes leasing costs, incomplete costs, and developer incentive fees or partner promotes, if any.





Excludes noncontrolling interests' share.





During the first quarter, the tenant vacated the building, which is part of a four building integrated campus, and LXP began redeveloping the property into a standalone warehouse and distribution facility.





Represents infrastructure development costs to prepare the land for vertical development.













LAND HELD FOR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT





















Project (% owned)









Market













Approximate Acres













GAAP Investment Balance









as of 3/31/2025









($000)













LXP Amount Funded









as of 3/31/2025









($000)



(1)













Consolidated:









































Reems & Olive (95.5%)









Phoenix, AZ









315









$





75,327









$





74,188









Mt. Comfort Phase II (80%)









Indianapolis, IN









116













5,861













4,661









ATL Fairburn JV (100%)









Atlanta, GA









14













1,732













1,768









Total Consolidated Land Projects

















445









$





82,920









$





80,617































Project (% owned)













Market













Approximate Acres













GAAP Investment Balance









as of 3/31/2025









($000)













LXP Amount Funded









as of 3/31/2025









($000)



(1)













Non-consolidated:









































Etna Park 70 (90%)









Columbus, OH









48









$





9,901









$





11,665









Etna Park 70 East (90%)









Columbus, OH









21













2,346













2,985









Total Non-Consolidated Land Projects

















69









$





12,247









$





14,650



















Excludes noncontrolling interests’ share.













LEASING





















LEASE EXTENSIONS - SECOND GENERATION









































































Location

















Prior









Term

















New Lease Expiration Date













Sq. Ft.











1









Goodyear, AZ





















04/26









07/31









540,349









2









Austell, GA





















01/28









01/30









604,852











2













TOTAL EXTENDED LEASES - SECOND GENERATION





























1,145,201



















As of March 31, 2025, LXP's stabilized portfolio was 93.3% leased and was 99.5% leased excluding first-generation space available for lease. A second-generation lease extension of a 540,000 square foot facility was entered into during the three months ended March 31, 2025 with Base and Cash Base Rents increasing by 52.5% and 58.9%, respectively. Additionally, LXP extended the lease at its 605,000 square foot facility, which was renewed in 2024 at a 63% Cash Base Rent increase, for an additional two years to 2030 with 4% annual escalators.







BALANCE SHEET







LXP ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.9x. During the quarter, LXP repaid $50.0 million of the $300.0 million Term Loan. LXP's total consolidated debt was $1.5 billion at quarter end. The total consolidated debt had a weighted-average term to maturity of 5.3 years and a weighted-average interest rate of 3.96% as of March 31, 2025.







2025 EARNINGS GUIDANCE







LXP now estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025 will be within an expected range of $0.12 to $0.16 per diluted common share. LXP is reaffirming its expectation that Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2025, will be within an expected range of $0.61 to $0.65 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.







FIRST QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL







LXP will host a conference call today, May 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Interested parties may participate in this conference call by dialing 1-888-660-6082 or 1-929-201-6604. Conference ID is 1576583. A replay of the call will be available through May 8, 2025 at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909, pin code for all replay numbers is 1576583. A link to a live webcast of the conference call is available at





www.lxp.com





within the Investors section.







ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST







LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in 12 target markets across the Sunbelt and lower Midwest. LXP seeks to expand its warehouse and distribution portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.





Contact:





Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:





Heather Gentry, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations





LXP Industrial Trust





Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com







This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under LXP's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in LXP's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to: (1) national, regional and local economic and political climates and changes in applicable governmental regulations and tax legislation, (2) the outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases and natural disasters, (3) authorization by LXP's Board of Trustees of future dividend declarations, (4) LXP's ability to achieve its estimates of net income attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2025, (5) the successful consummation of any lease, acquisition, development, build-to-suit, disposition, financing or other transaction, including achieving any estimated yields, (6) the failure to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust, (7) changes in general business and economic conditions, including the impact of any legislation, (8) competition, (9) inflation and increases in operating costs, (10) labor shortages, (11) supply chain disruption and increases in real estate construction costs and raw materials costs and construction schedule delays, (12) defaults or non-renewals of significant tenant leases, (13) changes in financial markets and interest rates, (14) changes in accessibility of debt and equity capital markets, (15) future impairment charges, and (16) risks related to our investments in our non-consolidated joint ventures. Copies of the periodic reports LXP files with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available on LXP's web site at





www.lxp.com





. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe LXP's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects”, “may,” “plans,” “predicts,” “will,” “will likely result,” “is optimistic,” “goal,” “objective” or similar expressions. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that LXP's expectations will be realized.









References to LXP refer to LXP Industrial Trust and its consolidated subsidiaries. All interests in properties and loans are held, and all property operating activities are conducted, through special purpose entities, which are separate and distinct legal entities that maintain separate books and records, but in some instances are consolidated for financial statement purposes and/or disregarded for income tax purposes. The assets and credit of each special purpose entity with a property subject to a mortgage loan are not available to creditors to satisfy the debt and other obligations of any other person, including any other special purpose entity or affiliate. Consolidated entities that are not property owner subsidiaries do not directly own any of the assets of a property owner subsidiary (or the general partner, member of managing member of such property owner subsidiary), but merely hold partnership, membership or beneficial interests therein which interests are subordinate to the claims of the property owner subsidiary's (or its general partner's, member's or managing member's) creditors.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions







LXP has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.





LXP believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating LXP's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity.





Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of real estate or changes in control, impairment charges, gain (loss) on debt satisfaction, net, non-cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges, the non-cash purchase option impact of sales-type leases and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. LXP's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.





Base Rent: Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. LXP believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in the portfolio.





Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements, non-cash sales-type lease income and lease termination income, and includes ancillary income. LXP believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.





Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash income related to sales-type leases, (6) non-cash interest, (7) non-cash charges, net, (8) capitalized interest and internal costs, (9) cash paid for second generation tenant improvements, and (10) cash paid for second generation lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), LXP believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund its cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.





First Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements, leasing costs and expenditures contemplated at acquisition for recently acquired properties with vacancy. Because all companies do not calculate First Generation Costs the same way, LXP's presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.





Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: LXP believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. LXP believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.





The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.





LXP presents FFO available to common shareholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into LXP’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. LXP also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of LXP's real estate portfolio and not comparable from period to period. LXP believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of LXP’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.





GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate, (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost, (or sale price). Stabilized yields assume 100% occupancy and the payment of estimated costs to achieve 100% occupancy excluding developer incentive fees or partner promotes, if any.





Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. LXP defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments, non-cash and purchase option income related to sales-type leases and lease termination income, net), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, LXP's NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.





Same-Store NOI: Same-Store NOI represents the NOI for consolidated properties that were owned, stabilized and included in our portfolio for two comparable reporting periods. As Same-Store NOI excludes the change in NOI from acquired, expanded and disposed of properties, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Store NOI, and accordingly, LXP's Same-Store NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Management believes that Same-Store NOI is a useful supplemental measure of LXP's operating performance. However, Same-Store NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of LXP's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of LXP's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses, the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of LXP's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact LXP's results from operations. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Same-Store NOI.





Second Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs to maintain revenues at existing properties and are a component of the FAD calculation. LXP believes that second generation building improvements represent an investment in existing stabilized properties.





Stabilized Portfolio: All real estate properties other than non-stabilized properties. LXP considers stabilization to occur upon the earlier of 90% occupancy of the property or one year from the cessation of major construction activities. Non-stabilized, substantially completed development projects are classified within investments in real estate under construction. If some portions of a development project are substantially complete and ready for use and other portions have not yet reached that stage, LXP ceases capitalizing costs on the completed portion of the project but continues to capitalize costs for the incomplete portion. When a portion of the development project is substantially complete and ready for its intended use, the project is placed in service and depreciation commences.











LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months ended March 31,

















2025

















2024













Gross revenues:





















Rental revenue





$





87,893













$





85,207













Other revenue









970

















1,044













Total gross revenues









88,863

















86,251













Expense applicable to revenues:





















Depreciation and amortization









(50,512





)













(47,509





)









Property operating









(17,129





)













(15,188





)









General and administrative









(10,390





)













(9,493





)









Non-operating income









520

















3,769













Interest and amortization expense









(16,280





)













(16,984





)









Loss on debt satisfaction









(350





)













—













Change in allowance for credit loss









—

















5













Gain on sale of real estate









24,635

















—













Income before provision for income taxes and equity in losses of non-consolidated entities









19,357

















851













Provision for income taxes









(215





)













(125





)









Equity in losses of non-consolidated entities









(980





)













(1,281





)









Net income (loss)









18,162

















(555





)









Less net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









816

















286













Net income (loss) attributable to LXP Industrial Trust shareholders









18,978

















(269





)









Dividends attributable to preferred shares - Series C









(1,572





)













(1,572





)









Allocation to participating securities









(127





)













(90





)









Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders





$





17,279













$





(1,931





)





























Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic





$





0.06













$





(0.01





)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic









291,706,064

















291,288,383

































Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted





$





0.06













$





(0.01





)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted









292,298,271

















291,288,383



































LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)





















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024































Assets:























Real estate, at cost





$





4,134,987













$





4,176,294













Real estate - intangible assets









314,431

















318,444













Land held for development









82,920

















82,827













Investments in real estate under construction









17,500

















5,947













Real estate, gross









4,549,838

















4,583,512













Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization









1,070,872

















1,047,166













Real estate, net









3,478,966

















3,536,346













Assets held for sale









8,050

















—













Right-of-use assets, net









15,364

















16,484













Cash and cash equivalents









70,935

















101,836













Restricted cash









242

















237













Investments in non-consolidated entities









39,264

















40,018













Deferred expenses, net









39,098

















39,820













Rent receivable – current









2,361

















2,052













Rent receivable – deferred









83,213

















85,757













Other assets









22,021

















20,762













Total assets





$





3,759,514













$





3,843,312



































Liabilities and Equity:























Liabilities:





















Mortgages and notes payable, net





$





53,602













$





54,930













Term loan payable, net









248,397

















297,814













Senior notes payable, net









1,089,892

















1,089,373













Trust preferred securities, net









127,918

















127,893













Dividends payable









41,354

















41,164













Liabilities held for sale









219

















—













Operating lease liabilities









15,860

















17,114













Accounts payable and other liabilities









46,247

















57,055













Accrued interest payable









15,349

















10,517













Deferred revenue - including below-market leases, net









5,632

















6,751













Prepaid rent









18,190

















19,918













Total liabilities









1,662,660

















1,722,529

































Commitments and contingencies





















Equity:





















Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares:





















Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770; 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding









94,016

















94,016













Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares,





295,728,056 and 294,499,790 shares issued and outstanding in 2025 and 2024,





respectively









30

















29













Additional paid-in-capital









3,317,057

















3,315,104













Accumulated distributions in excess of net income









(1,339,223





)













(1,316,993





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









2,926

















6,136













Total shareholders’ equity









2,074,806

















2,098,292













Noncontrolling interests









22,048

















22,491













Total equity









2,096,854

















2,120,783













Total liabilities and equity





$





3,759,514













$





3,843,312



































LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES













EARNINGS PER SHARE











(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025













2024















EARNINGS PER SHARE:





















































Basic:



























Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders









$





17,279









$





(1,931





)





































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic













291,706,064













291,288,383





































Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic









$





0.06









$





(0.01





)







































Diluted:































Net income (loss) income attributable to common shareholders









$





17,279









$





(1,931





)





































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic













291,706,064













291,288,383













Effect of dilutive securities:

























Unvested share-based payment awards













592,207













—













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted













292,298,271













291,288,383









































Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted









$





0.06









$





(0.01





)































LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES













ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & COMPANY FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION











(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)













































Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025

















2024















FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS:













































Basic and Diluted:



























Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders









$





17,279













$





(1,931





)









Adjustments:





























Depreciation and amortization - real estate













48,822

















46,208

















Amortization of leasing commissions













1,690

















1,301

















Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment













1,207

















1,563

















Gain on sale of real estate













(24,635





)













—















FFO available to common shareholders - basic















44,363

















47,141

















Preferred dividends













1,572

















1,572

















Amount allocated to participating securities













127

















90















FFO available to all equityholders - diluted















46,062

















48,803

















Allowance for credit loss













—

















(5





)













Loss on debt satisfaction













350

















—















Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders - diluted















46,412

















48,798















FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION:



























Adjustments:





























Straight-line adjustments













(959





)













(2,702





)













Lease incentives













446

















138

















Amortization of above/below market leases













(1,115





)













(449





)













Lease termination payments, net













1,600

















—

















Sales-type lease non-cash income













—

















(592





)













Non-cash interest













1,079

















1,162

















Non-cash charges, net













3,126

















2,451

















Capitalized interest and internal costs













(219





)













(2,056





)













Second-generation tenant improvements













(452





)













(453





)













Second-generation lease costs













(1,736





)













(1,094





)













Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment













(57





)













35















Company Funds Available for Distribution











$





48,125













$





45,238











































Per Common Share Amounts



























Basic:





























FFO









$





0.15













$





0.16













Diluted:





























FFO









$





0.16













$





0.16

















Adjusted Company FFO









$





0.16













$





0.16













Basic:





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic FFO













291,706,064

















291,288,383













Diluted:





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted EPS













292,298,271

















291,288,383

















Preferred shares - Series C













4,710,570

















4,710,570

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted FFO













297,008,841

















295,998,953



































LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES













RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES



































2025 EARNINGS GUIDANCE





























Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2025













Range









Estimated:





















Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share



(1)







$





0.12













$





0.16













Depreciation and amortization









0.68

















0.68













Impact of capital transactions









(0.19





)













(0.19





)









Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share





$





0.61













$





0.65





















(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive.



