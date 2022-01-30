Markets
LXP Industrial Trust Receives $16/shr Buy-out Proposal From Land & Buildings

(RTTNews) - LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) said that it received a letter from Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC on Friday, January 28, 2022.

In the letter, Land & Buildings said it offers to acquire LXP Industrial Trust for $16.00 per share in cash. The offer price represents a premium to LXP's most recent closing price of $14.41, and a 22% premium to the $13.12 unaffected price prior to LXP announcing engagement with LXP's Board of Trustees.

LXP said Sunday that its Board of Trustees will review the letter to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of LXP's shareholders.

LXP closed up 2.56 percent on Friday at $14.41.

