LXP Industrial Trust Q4 FFO Climbs; Sees Weak Net Income In FY25

February 13, 2025 — 06:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter funds from operations or FFO grew to $61.68 million from last year's $51.22 million.

FFO per share was $0.21, higher than $0.17 a year ago.

Adjusted Company FFO was $46.95 million or $0.16 per share, compared to prior year's $51.35 million or $0.17 per share.

For the quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was $31.39 million or $0.11 per share, compared with $13.00 million or $0.04 per share a year ago.

Total gross revenues were $100.85 million, compared with total gross revenues of $82.96 million last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects net income within an expected range of $0.01 to $0.05 per share, and adjusted Company FFO within an expected range of $0.61 to $0.65 per share.

In fiscal 2024, net income was $0.13 per share and adjusted Company FFO was $0.64 per share.

