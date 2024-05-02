LXP Industrial Trust Q1 FFO Declines

(RTTNews) - LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) reported that its first quarter FFO to all equityholders and unitholders declined to $48.8 million from $50.2 million, prior year. Adjusted FFO was $48.8 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $50.3 million, or $0.17 per share, previous year. Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $1.9 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with net income of $9.5 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total gross revenues were $86.3 million, compared with $85.1 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $81.72 million in revenue.

LXP now estimates that net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 will be within an expected range of $0.08 to $0.12 per share. LXP affirmed its expectation that adjusted FFO for the year ended December 31, 2024, will be within a range of $0.61 and $0.65 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.