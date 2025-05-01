LXP Industrial Trust Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 1, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/854644292

To listen to the call, dial (888) 660-6082 (US) or (929) 201-6604 (International), Conference ID: 1576583.

For a replay call, dial (800) 770-2030 (US) or (609) 800-9909 (International), Access Code: 1576583.

