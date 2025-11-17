LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Price Target Increased by 406.71% to 55.01

The average one-year price target for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) has been revised to $55.01 / share. This is an increase of 406.71% from the prior estimate of $10.86 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.55% from the latest reported closing price of $46.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in LXP Industrial Trust. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXP is 0.16%, an increase of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 354,949K shares. The put/call ratio of LXP is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 17,643K shares representing 29.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,367K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 13,168K shares representing 22.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,263K shares , representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 58.37% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,000K shares representing 18.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,050K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities holds 9,756K shares representing 16.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,178K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Aew Capital Management L P holds 9,136K shares representing 15.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,671K shares , representing an increase of 37.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXP by 26.51% over the last quarter.

