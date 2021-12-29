LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased LXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.66, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LXP was $15.66, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.66 and a 56.91% increase over the 52 week low of $9.98.

LXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports LXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .26%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lxp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LXP as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 9.37% over the last 100 days. ROOF has the highest percent weighting of LXP at 3.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.