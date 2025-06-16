LXP Industrial Trust Declares Regular Common Share and Preferred Stock Dividends for Q2 2025

LXP Industrial Trust declared a $0.135 common share dividend and a $0.8125 preferred share dividend for Q2 2025.

LXP Industrial Trust, a real estate investment trust specializing in Class A warehouse and distribution properties, announced a regular common share dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, payable on or about July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025. Additionally, a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share for Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock was declared for the same quarter, payable on or about August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2025. LXP aims to grow its portfolio through various strategies including acquisitions and development projects and operates in 12 markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest.

Potential Positives

LXP Industrial Trust declared a regular common share dividend of $0.135, indicating profitability and a commitment to return value to its shareholders.

The declaration of a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock reinforces the company’s financial strength and supports investor confidence.

The company's focus on expanding its portfolio through acquisitions and development projects highlights growth potential and strategic planning in the increasingly important warehouse and distribution sector.

Potential Negatives

Despite declaring dividends, the press release hints at uncertainty regarding future dividends, suggesting that there may be financial instability or discretion involved that could affect shareholder returns.



The emphasis on forward-looking statements and the mention of various risks could raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance and ability to deliver on its promises.



The lack of detailed financial performance metrics in the announcement may leave investors questioning the company's current financial health and future profitability.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by LXP Industrial Trust?

LXP Industrial Trust declared a regular common share dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.

When will the LXP dividends be paid?

The common share dividend is payable on or about July 15, 2025, and the preferred stock dividend on or about August 15, 2025.

Who is eligible for the LXP common share dividend?

Common shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025, will be eligible for the common share dividend.

What types of investments does LXP Industrial Trust focus on?

LXP focuses on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in 12 target markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest.

How can I find more information about LXP Industrial Trust?

For more information, visit LXP's website at www.lxp.com or follow them on social media.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 of $0.135 per common share payable on or about July 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.





LXP also declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, which is payable on or about August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2025.







ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST







LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in 12 target markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.







This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under LXP’s control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) the discretion of LXP’s Board of Trustees with respect to the authorization of future dividend declarations and (2) those factors and risks detailed in LXP's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact:





Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:





Heather Gentry, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations





LXP Industrial Trust





Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com



