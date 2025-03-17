LXP Industrial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends for Q1 2025

LXP Industrial Trust announces regular dividend of $0.135 per common share and $0.8125 for Series C preferred shares.

LXP Industrial Trust, a real estate investment trust specializing in Class A warehouse and distribution properties, announced a regular common share dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, payable around April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record by March 31, 2025. Additionally, the company declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, scheduled for payment on or about May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record by April 30, 2025. LXP aims to grow its portfolio through various investment strategies in target markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest.

Potential Positives

LXP Industrial Trust declared a regular common share dividend of $0.135 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The announcement of a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share for Series C Preferred Stock reflects the financial stability and profitability of the company.

Declaring dividends for both common and preferred shares may enhance investor confidence and attract potential investors.

Potential Negatives

The decision to declare the dividend may raise concerns among investors about the sustainability of future dividends, as it requires reliance on the discretion of LXP's Board of Trustees.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements accompanied by known and unknown risks suggests uncertainty in achieving expected results, which could affect investor confidence.

Potential investors may be deterred due to the cautions regarding the company's performance, as highlighted by the numerous unspecified factors that could negatively impact it.

FAQ

What is the dividend declared by LXP Industrial Trust for Q1 2025?

LXP declared a regular common share dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

When will the LXP dividend be paid to shareholders?

The common share dividend is payable on or about April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

What is the Series C Preferred Stock dividend amount for Q1 2025?

The dividend for Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock is $0.8125 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

When is the payment date for the Series C Preferred Stock dividend?

This cash dividend will be payable on or about May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2025.

What is LXP Industrial Trust's focus in real estate investments?

LXP focuses on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in the Sunbelt and Midwest regions.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share dividend for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 of $0.135 per common share payable on or about April 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.





LXP also declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, which is payable on or about May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2025.







ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST







LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in target markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.







This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under LXP’s control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) the discretion of LXP’s Board of Trustees with respect to the authorization of future dividend declarations and (2) those factors and risks detailed in LXP's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact:





Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:





Heather Gentry, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations





LXP Industrial Trust





Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com



