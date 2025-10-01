LXP Industrial Trust Commences Offer To Purchase Notes, Sells Two Development Projects For $175 Mln

(RTTNews) - LXP Industrial Trust (LXP), Wednesday announced the commencement of a tender offer to purchase for cash an amount of its 6.750 percent Notes due 2028 for a price of upto $150 million.

The offer will expire on October 30, 2025.

Concurrently, the company announced the sale of two vacant development projects in Florida and Indiana for $175 million.

The company expects to receive approximately $151 million after deducting minority partner distributions and transaction costs, which will be utilized for debt repayment and other general corporate purposes.

In the pre-market hours, LXP is trading at $9.07, up 1.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

