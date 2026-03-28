Is LXP Industrial Trust a Buy or Sell After Pensionfund PDN Dumped Shares Worth $6.4 Million?

Key Points

Pensionfund PDN sold 133,600 shares of LXP Industrial Trust; estimated transaction value of $6.40 million based on quarterly average price.

Post-trade stake: 33,400 shares valued at $1.66 million.

The LXP position now represents 1.09% of AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

Pensionfund PDN reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC filing) a decrease in its LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) stake, selling 133,600 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated trade value was $6.40 million, based on the period’s average closing price.

What else to know

Pensionfund PDN’s LXP holding now accounts for 1.09% of its 13F reportable AUM after the reduction.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:PLD: $15.13 million (10.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:EQIX: $9.97 million (6.6% of AUM)

NYSE:WELL: $9.79 million (6.4% of AUM)

NYSE:O: $7.43 million (4.9% of AUM)

NYSE:SPG: $7.31 million (4.8% of AUM)

As of March 25, 2026, LXP Industrial Trust shares were priced at $46.10, up 11.8% over the past year, but underperformed the S&P 500 by 2.3 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 25, 2026) $46.10 Market capitalization $2.73 billion Revenue (TTM) $350.23 million Dividend yield 5.91%

Company Snapshot

LXP Industrial Trust generates revenue primarily from leasing single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States.

The company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), focusing on acquiring, developing, and managing industrial assets through build-to-suit and sale-leaseback transactions.

Main customers include industrial tenants seeking long-term, net-leased facilities, with a portfolio diversified across geographies in the United States.

LXP Industrial Trust is a publicly-traded REIT with a $2.73 billion market capitalization and a focused strategy on industrial real estate in the U.S.

The trust leverages build-to-suit and sale-leaseback transactions to expand its portfolio, emphasizing stable, income-generating properties. Its disciplined approach and emphasis on single-tenant, net-leased assets provide reliable cash flows and a competitive dividend yield for investors.

What this transaction means for investors

The fourth quarter sale of LXP Industrial Trust stock by Pensionfund PDN, a Dutch pension fund, is a notable reduction from the 167,000 shares held in the Q3 to 33,400 by the end of 2025. The move made sense since LXP shares hit a 52-week high of $52.52 in November.

But in 2026, the stock has dropped as LXP reported a decline in revenue. Its 2025 sales totaled $350.2 million compared to $358.5 million in 2024. The decline was due to a single tenant spending more in 2024. At the end of last year, LXP reported 97% occupancy.

For investors seeking passive income, LXP Industrial Trust can be a compelling choice because of its robust dividend yield nearing 6%. The company’s focus on industrial real estate makes it a reliable income generator. However, for shareholders thinking to sell, the current drop in share price resulted in a lower valuation, making now a better time to buy than sell.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix, Prologis, Realty Income, and Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.