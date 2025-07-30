LXP Industrial Trust Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $27.45 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $3.78 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LXP Industrial Trust reported adjusted earnings of $47.28 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $87.72 million from $85.79 million last year.

LXP Industrial Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.62- $0.64

