LXP Industrial Trust Adjusted FFO Rises; Backs Outlook

May 03, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LXP Industrial Trust (LXP), a real estate investment trust, Wednesday posted adjusted Funds From Operations of $50.3 million, or $0.17 per share for the first quarter, slightly higher than $48.1 million, or $0.16 per share last year.

Net profit was $9.52 million, or $0.03 per share, relatively flat compared with $8.99 million, or $0.03 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Gross revenues for the quarter increased to $85.08 million, from $80.28 million in the year-ago period, primarily due to revenue from acquisitions and stabilized development projects.

Looking forward, LXP reaffirmed its adjusted FFO outlook for the year in the range of $0.66 per share - $0.70 per share.

