LXP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lexington Realty Trust (Symbol: LXP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.42, changing hands as high as $10.52 per share. Lexington Realty Trust shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LXP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.86 per share, with $11.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.48.

