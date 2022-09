Sept 26 (Reuters) - Property investor LXi REIT LXIL.L has pulled out from a deal to buy Sainsbury's SBRY.L 18 stores in southern England for 500 million pounds ($529.30 million) on Monday, citing market volatility.

($1 = 0.9446 pounds)

