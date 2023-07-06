LXI REIT (LSE:LXI) Price Target Decreased by 14.86% to 119.85

The average one-year price target for LXI REIT (LSE:LXI) has been revised to 119.85 / share. This is an decrease of 14.86% from the prior estimate of 140.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.76% from the latest reported closing price of 87.00 / share.

LXI REIT Maintains 7.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.24%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in LXI REIT. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXI is 0.17%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.01% to 133,151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,118K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,085K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 4.42% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,432K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,325K shares, representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 6.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,578K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,556K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 17.31% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 8,143K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,061K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXI by 1.17% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 7,964K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

