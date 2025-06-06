$LXEO stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LXEO stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,622,323 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LXEO:
$LXEO Insider Trading Activity
$LXEO insiders have traded $LXEO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LXEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD NOLAN TOWNSEND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,900 shares for an estimated $42,561.
- ERIC ADLER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,944 shares for an estimated $12,033.
- JENNY ROBERTSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,622 shares for an estimated $10,716.
- TAI SANDI SEE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,853 shares for an estimated $7,575.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LXEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $LXEO stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,971,662 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,841,667
- AFFINITY ASSET ADVISORS, LLC added 1,480,881 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,138,657
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,234,834 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,284,873
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 1,225,248 shares (-55.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,251,610
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 929,538 shares (+654.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,225,496
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 728,777 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,795,352
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP added 645,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,238,150
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $LXEO on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.