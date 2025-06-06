$LXEO stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LXEO stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,622,323 of trading volume.

$LXEO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LXEO:

$LXEO insiders have traded $LXEO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LXEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD NOLAN TOWNSEND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,900 shares for an estimated $42,561 .

. ERIC ADLER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,944 shares for an estimated $12,033 .

. JENNY ROBERTSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,622 shares for an estimated $10,716 .

. TAI SANDI SEE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,853 shares for an estimated $7,575.

$LXEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $LXEO stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

