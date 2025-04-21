$LXEO stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LXEO stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,070,276 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LXEO:
$LXEO Insider Trading Activity
$LXEO insiders have traded $LXEO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LXEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAULA H CHOLMONDELEY purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $104,851
- RICHARD NOLAN TOWNSEND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,326 shares for an estimated $59,138.
- ERIC ADLER (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,359 shares for an estimated $10,410
- JENNY ROBERTSON (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,101 shares for an estimated $9,271
- TAI SANDI SEE (Chief Development Officer) sold 1,486 shares for an estimated $6,557
$LXEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $LXEO stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,171,268 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,706,943
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 728,777 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,795,352
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 621,152 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,087,180
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 576,059 shares (+15.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,790,468
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 388,121 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,553,836
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 379,828 shares (+102.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,499,268
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 350,000 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,303,000
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
